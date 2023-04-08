 Aggressive Investment in Health, Education Will Solve Many of Nigeria’s Problems, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that an aggressive investment in the critical areas of development, which he mentioned as education, health, and poverty alleviation, will solve many of the challenges facing the country today.

He stated that with good human capital development, Nigeria will be on the part to greatness again.

Obi made the remarks yesterday at Paul University Awka, when he visited the institution and made a donation of N10 million.

He revealed that his love for education and health have no political undertones, but borne out of his desire to make the nation better.

“I would have come to donate this money in January. As you can see, this cheque is dated January 13, 2023, but I did not come because we were campaigning and I did not want to make my investment in education look like a political issue.

“Elections are over now and I have come to do what I like to do, which is supporting investment in education and health, which, as I have always maintained, are very critical to national development,” Obi said.

Presenting the cheque of N10 million to the institution, through the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Obiora Nwosu; and the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna, Obi said, “Paul University is one of the universities that government should be supporting. I remember donating the sum of N100 million to this institution, when I was governor, but as a private citizen, I am giving you this cheque of N10 million and I promise to continue to support you,” he said.

In his words of appreciation, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nwosu described Obi as a lover of humanity and societal progress, whose ultimate desire is to build a new Nigeria for all Nigerians.

He appreciated Obi for his consistent generosity, and prayed God to bless him always.