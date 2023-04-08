Agbaso: It’s Most Insulting to My Person Being Accused of Fronting for Uzodimma

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Chief Martin Agbaso, has frowned at reports making the rounds that he was fronting for the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in the state.

Briefing journalists in Owerri, Agbaso said the insinuation on social media that he was fronting for Uzodimma was most insulting to his personality, wondering why aspirants should resort to maligning others, rather than engaging in issues-based campaigns.

According to him, “it is so unfortunate that somebody in his right senses would ascribe me as working for anybody. Nothing could be more insulting that Martin Agbaso is holding forth for Uzodimma. It is unimaginable because by 1992 when I entered serious politics, who was Uzodimma then?

Agbaso submitted that he is more qualified than every other person in the race, and therefore cannot be a front for another person no matter who that person may be.

“There is nobody running for the office of the governor, including Hope Uzodimma who is anywhere as qualified as Martin Agbaso. That is the truth. In terms of academic training, managerial training, professional training, business accomplishment, contact, reach, respectability, integrity, I am above them.

“Nothing could be more insulting than stating that Agbaso is holding a spot for Hope Uzodimma. When I got into politics in 1992, I didn’t know what Uzodimma was doing then. Nobody is more qualified than me in terms of education, business accomplishments, sincerity and contacts. What are you going to offer me? Is it what I already have?

“Why on earth will anybody insult me that way? There is nobody I can hold brief anywhere. I am a highly competitive man,” he maintained.

The aspirant said Imo is rated high in unemployment, lack of infrastructure and health facilities.

Agbaso maintained that the state is in dire need of a chief executive who has the ability of steering a technology-driven economy, and this, he said he represents. He maintained that the infrastructural decay in the state needs somebody like him with a wide grasp of the experience to manage the affairs of the state to the benefit of all the people of the state.

He condemned the arrest of one of the House of Assembly candidates of the party, Clinton Amadi, demanding his release.

According to him, “every citizen of this country has the right to aspire to any position. It is condemnable to illegally arrest, intimidate somebody because he is contesting for an elective position. Nigerians should condemn such acts from the state government in collaboration with the security agencies.”

Agbaso, however, assured that the mandate of the people would be reclaimed in court, adding that the records of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) were in line with the electoral act.