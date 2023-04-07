We Have Been Vindicated, Osun APC Mocks Adeleke over Salary Delay

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sympathised with the state government workers over the alleged failure of the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to pay their March salaries duly, and combine same with the payment of arrears for promotions.

Last week, Adeleke had stated the readiness of his administration to pay the arrears of promotions together with the March salaries as the cause of the delay in the payment of the March salaries of the government workers in the state.

The state government, which hinted that all efforts were on top gear to pay both the March salaries and the arrears of promotions latest by last Monday, failed to redeem its pledge as the expectant government workers had their hope dashed.

To the consternation of the government workers, the alerts for the payment of their old salaries started creeping in in the early hours of Tuesday without the promised promotions arrears.

In his remark on the development, the state acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday stated that his party has been vindicated on its earlier position on the inability of Adeleke to fulfil his obligation to the government workers.

Lawal, who explained that his party foresaw the present predicament of the Adeleke administration, stated that it never knew that it would be as early as “it’s pretty difficult for anyone to give what he doesn’t possess.”

He disclosed that his party, all along, knew that the Adeleke administration would hit the rock as “its driver has the history of money spending and not money making which is manifested in the current financial mess of the state.”

“We sympathise with the entire inhabitants of the state in general and the government workers in particular over their traumatic experience in the payment of their March salaries and absolute denial of their promotion arrears as earlier promised them by Governor Adeleke.