Varsity Students Protest Killing of Colleague Over N1,000 in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Students of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, yesterday protested over the death of their colleague who was allegedly stabbed to death by suspected cultists following argument over N1,000.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened off-campus, while the house of the suspect, who stabbed the student to death, had been reportedly set ablaze by the irate students.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filling this report. But sources said the students accused some indigenes of the community as being responsible for the killing.

Witnesses said some students of the institution took to the streets to protest the incident but intervention of the police and school authorities averted a crises between the students and the indigenous.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident but said she was yet to get full details.

She said: “The student was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to. An indigene had an issue with a student and one thing led to the other, and he stabbed the student which resulted to the student’s death.

“Students took to the street to protest, corpse taken to the morgue by police, while on it some people mobilise to the suspects mother’s house to set it ablaze, police and the people are there to put off the fire,” she said.