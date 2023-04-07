Seven-Up Bottling Company, Eat ‘N’ Go Africa Seal New Partnership

One of Nigeria’s leading soft drinks manufacturers, Seven Up Bottling Company (SBC) and Eat ‘N’ Go Africa Limited, a franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt have announced a partnership to provide refreshing food and beverage experiences for customers across the country.

The partnership tagged ‘Confam Collabo’, according to a statement yesterday, would make SBC’s chain of products such as Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh and Aquafina premium drinking water available to customers across over 175 Eat‘N’Go outlets across Nigeria.



The partnership started since Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, GM. Marketing SBC, Segun Ogunleye, said “We are excited to have this Collabo as two renowned consumer-centric brands are coming together to give Eat’N’Go Customers better value and more refreshment flavor choices. This partnership is indeed the Confam Collabo we have all been waiting for.



“With this partnership, customers will continue to enjoy the Confam enjoyment from the combination of Domino’s Pizza and Pepsi as well as other refreshing food, drinks and treat combos with Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry.”



Speaking at the launch, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eat‘N’Go Africa, Mr. Patrick McMichael said, “as an organisation, Eat’N’Go is driven by the passion to give customers the best flavour choices and best products, hence, we continuously explore innovative ways to keep improving on our menu offerings.

“This Confam Collabo is a testament to our appetite to continued focus on our customers. Eat‘N’Go is proud to associate with SBC in this partnership that aligns with our customer-centric approach to our business operation; it underscores our goal to giving our customers more variety of flavours and equally match the delicious foods on our menu,” said McMichael.