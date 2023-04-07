RIF Trust Lists Top Five Residency, Citizenship-by-Investment Programmes

Sunday Ehigiator

RIF Trust, a leading Residency and Citizenship by Investment Company has released its top five residencies and citizenship by investment programmes for the year 2023

In a statement, the company listed St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme, St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, Portugal Golden Visa, Spain Golden Visa, and Malta Permanent Residence Programme, as the top five programmes available for investors in 2023.

According to the state, “There are several options available to investors who are seeking to diversify their residency and citizenship portfolio and explore greater visa-free mobility abroad. The St Lucia Citizenship by Investment programme offers citizenship through a financial contribution to the country’s economic development. The minimum contribution is $100,000 for a single applicant with options to invest in real estate or government bonds.

“Becoming a citizen of St Lucia provides access to its thriving economy, excellent education and healthcare systems, and stunning natural beauty, as well as visa-free access to over 140 countries, including the UK and the European Schengen Area. St Lucia is known for its lush rainforests, sparkling beaches, and unique cultural heritage, making it a great place to live and do business. Saint Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme, established in 1984, is one of the longest-running programmes of its kind and offers citizenship through a financial contribution to the country’s economic development.”

It added, “The minimum contribution is $125,000 for a limited time for a single applicant, with options including real estate. Becoming a citizen of Saint Kitts & Nevis provides access to its stable economy, excellent education and healthcare systems, and stunning natural beauty, as well as visa-free access to over 150 countries, including the UK and the European Schengen Area. The Portugal Golden Visa programme offers residency in Portugal through a minimum investment in real estate of €280,000. The visa is valid for six years through renewals and can lead to permanent residency or citizenship and gives holders visa-free travel access to all 27 European Schengen countries.

“The Spain Golden Visa programme offers residency in Spain through a minimum investment in real estate of €500,000. The visa is valid for 10 years and can lead to permanent residency or citizenship and gives holders visa-free travel access to the European Schengen countries. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) offers non-EU citizens the chance to obtain permanent residency in Malta starting from a minimum capital outlay of €100,000.”