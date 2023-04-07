Police Present N36.9m to Deceased Operatives’ Families in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nigeria Police yesterday presented cheque worth N36.9 million to families of its deceased operatives in Nasarawa State, who died in active service.

The state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, presented the cheque on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) to families of the deceased officers in Lafia, urging them to judiciously use the money to better the lives of the families left behind.

The presentation of the cheque to families of the deceased operatives was contained in a statement issued in Lafia by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Nansel said the gesture was the initiative of the Inspector-General of Police ‘Family Welfare Scheme and Group Life Assurance’, aimed at improving the living standard of families of the police operatives who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The PPRO said: “While presenting the cheque, the Commissioner of Police appreciated the IG for the gesture, and urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money to carter for the family left behind.

According to Nansel, “One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Amos Appolos, on behalf of other beneficiaries, appreciated the IG and the Commissioner of Police for the gesture, and promised to make good use of the money.”