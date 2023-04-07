Oyebanji Hails Supreme Court Judgment, Seeks Oni’s Support

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court that reaffirmed his election as the Governor of Ekiti State, describing it as victory for democracy and the good people of the state who voted him as their governor.

He has also extended a hand of friendship to governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, saying his respect for him remained intact and urged Oni to join him in the development efforts in the state, having explored all judicial processes available.

The Apex court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, dismissed Oni’s petition, challenging Oyebanji’s victory in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Ado-Ekiti shortly after laying the foundation for the Nigerian AirForce Base, restated his belief that his election as governor was God-ordained and actualised by majority votes of the people of the state.

While commending the Nigerian judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to the litigation, the governor appreciated the good people of Ekiti for their prayers all through the different stages of the judicial battle.

“I give glory to God and thank Ekiti people for their prayers. It is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvellous in our sight. And I commend the Nigerian judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to this litigation.

“We are all Ekiti, what has happened has not diminished my respect for Engineer Segun Oni. He remains my leader and brother, I am going to call him and am going to visit him. He has exhibited his right as permitted by the constitution of Nigeria and now that the case is closed, all of us have to come together to develop our dear state,” he said.