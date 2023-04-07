Oilserv’s Chair, Okwuosa, Resigns from Eroton’s Board of Directors

Peter Uzoho

Oilserv Limited has announced the resignation of its Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, from the board of directors of Eroton Exploration and Production Limited, as a Non-Executive Director of the company.



In a statement issued yesterday, Oilserv said the resignation of Okwuosa from the board of Eroton took effect from February 16th, 2023, following the notice of resignation communicated to the Chairman and the Board of Eroton.



Described as a consummate industry professional and energy icon, the statement noted that Okwuosa was invited to the Board of Eroton as a Non-Executive Director, to share his wealth of experience with the board and management of the company.

“He exercised this responsibility with utmost good faith to the company in accordance with his fiduciary duty as a Non-Executive Director. However, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa, CON has voluntarily exited the Board.

“Engr. Emeka Okwuosa, CON has extended his sincere thanks to the Chairman and Board of Eroton Exploration & Production Limited for the opportunity of service to the company and wishes the company success in its endeavors.”