NSCDC Operatives Nab 32-year-old Girl for Stealing Tomatoes, Pepper in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) in Kwara State has arrested a 32-year-old girl for allegedly stealing baskets of tomatoes and pepper at Kulende Market in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspect, Miss Mariam Yusuf, was arrested on April 5 following a report by the traders in the market.

Sources close to the market told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that there were reported cases of stealing of tomatoes and pepper at the market before luck ran against the suspect.

Before her arrest, it was gathered that the issue of stealing in the market has been generating crisis to the extent that the people of the market have been suspecting one another other.

Sources close to the market added that luck was said to have run against the suspect on April 5 when operatives of the NSCDC at Kulende Out-post under Tanke Division apprehended her for stealing tomatoes and other ingredients.

Following her arrest, it was learnt that Mariam was said to have confessed to the crime.

Speaking on the issue yesterday, the state Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Mr. Olasunkanmi Ayeni, who confirmed the arrest of Miss Mariam Yusuf, said the Command would take necessary legal action against her over the crime committed at the market



