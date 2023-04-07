Niger Governor-elect Assures Supporters of Political Patronage

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago, has assured all those that worked for his victory in the last month governorship election that they will not be forgotten in political patronages.

In apparent reference to complaints in some quarters that those that toiled for the party during the campaigns were not included in the 62 man transition and inauguration committee and the 22-man Secretariat Committee, Bago said it is not feasible for all those that worked for his victory to be on the two committees.

Inaugurating the committees at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna yesterday, Bago declared: “I would also take this opportunity to reassure all our party men and women, especially those who didn’t make it to be part of this assignment, that you are not forgotten. It is just unrealistic to put everyone on these committees. I assure you that at the appropriate times on this journey there would be something for everyone to partake in.

“In governance, there is a lot to be done and no one would claim monopoly of wisdom or knowledge. That is why we are the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He tasked the committees to “interface with officials of the current government in a view to understanding the position of our dear state financially, economically and otherwise; and in doing so, we are expected to probe deeply the position of all government books, transactions as well as commitments therein.”

The governor-elect further reminded members of the committees that “accountability is very important in governance,” adding that: “We have promised Nigerlites to be accountable, and responsible, to protect them and our resources, irrespective of tribe, religion or race.”

In order to achieve the objective, Bago said: “We are expected to be professional, diligent and firm,” while also requiring the understanding of all and sundry.

He reminded the members of the committees that “we have no excuse for failure because this is the first major outing of our in-coming administration, and we cannot afford to disappoint the people, who are anxiously looking forward to what we have to offer for the improvement of their lives.”