NCS, FOUC Intercepts Pangolin Scales, Hard Drugs, Others Worth N2bn

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ’C’ has announced that it intercepted 5 sacks of pangolin scales, hard drugs and other contraband worth N2.75 billion.

FOUC said it also recovered the sum of N61.467 million from demand notices raised based on some infractions discovered, making a cumulative sum of N2.81 billion within the months under review.

The Zone added that it also arrested13 suspects in connection with the seizures within the period under review.

The Acting Comptroller, FOUC, DC Kayode Kolade, said this while addressing newsmen during his maiden press conference in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Kolade who assumed office on the 25th January said that the seizures were among his significant achievements.

He listed other seized contraband to include; 398 sacks of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp weighing 8,756kg and 2,308 compressed parcels of same Indian hemp 1kg each totaling 2,308kg.

Others were: 26 cartons of CMC Cough Syrup with codeine 100mg containing 2,600 bottles; 3 units of exotic vehicles all bulletproof; 931 jumbo bales of second hand clothing; 484 bags of smuggled rice; 31 cartons of various medicaments including 4 rolls of ZH tramadol containing 40 packs; 32 jerry cans of PMS (25litres each) and 540 pieces of used pneumatic tyres.

He said that the successes so far recorded were in line with his management mandate which includes: blockage of all revenue leakages, trade facilitation and intensification of anti-smuggling operations at various entry points: Seaports, land borders, and Airport within the Unit’s areas of jurisdiction in the south/south-South/East zone.

“After reviewing and re-jigging our operational modalities based on the approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the unit lived up to its responsibility by intercepting various contrabands with a duty paid value (DPV) of N2.757 billion between January 25 to March 25th 2023 making it my two month score card. Similarly, based on our intervention we recovered the sum of N61.467 million from demand notices raised based on some infractions discovered, making a cumulative sum of N2.819 billion within the months under review.

“The DPV was derived from our detained and seized goods which include: five sacks of pangolin scales weighing 413.1kilograme, 398 sacks of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp weighing 8,756kg and 2,308 compressed parcels of same Indian hemp 1kg each totaling 2,308kg, 26 cartons of CMC Cough Syrup with codeine 100mg containing 2,600 bottles, 3 units of exotic vehicles all bulletproof, 931 jumbo bales of second hand clothing, 484 bags of smuggled rice, 31 cartons of various medicaments including 4 rolls of ZH tramadol containing 40 packs, 540 pieces of used pneumatic tyres and 32 jerry cans of PMS (25litres each)

“Remarkably, the five sacks of pangolin scales weighing 413.1kilograme and the 11,064kg of the Indian hemp are the highest if not arguably the first seizure of such endangered species and hard drugs in the history of Federal Operations Unit Zone C. Effort towards combatting the illicit trade on endangered species is to ensure that such animals don’t go into extinction. Hence, Nigeria, a signatory to CITES (Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species) categorizes the scales under absolute prohibition making its importation or trade illegal globally, “he said.

He however attributed the sterling feat to the leadership style of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), and the entire Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service for their efforts in recognizing commitment, dedication, and hard work.