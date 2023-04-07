LP NWC Members Loyal to Abure Take over Party Headquarters

In Last Easter Message as President, Buhari Urges Aggrieved Election Candidates to Allow Legal System Run its Course
Emameh Gabriel in Abuja
Members of Labour Party National Working Committee, including state party chairmen loyal to the suspended National Chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure, have taken over the party secretariat in Abuja after efforts by the FCT police failed to stop them from gaining access to the building.
Supporters of Abure who forced themselves into the building which was earlier sealed by the police said no amount of intimidation by persons suspected to be sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress will coerce them into giving up the party.
The factional body of the party’s National Working Committee had Thursday taken over the secretariat and thereafter announced the replacement of the suspended National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure, with the National Vice Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, who they said would be in acting capacity for the time being.
More details shortshortly.