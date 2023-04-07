  • Friday, 7th April, 2023

Good Friday: Obaseki Charges Christians on Love, Sacrifice

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice and tolerance as espoused by Jesus Christ in commemoration of Good Friday.

Obaseki gave the charge in his message to mark Good Friday, a Christian holiday in preparation for the Easter celebration.

The governor said,:“Good Friday is a day of reflection, repentance, and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus Christ made on the cross for the redemption of mankind. It is a time to renew our faith in God and recommit ourselves to acts of kindness, compassion, and service to others.

“As we reflect on the events of Good Friday, let us take the opportunity to consider the many challenges that we face as a people and a nation knowing that just as Jesus Christ suffered and died for us, we too must be willing to make sacrifices and work together to build a better, progressive and prosperous state and nation for us and unborn generations.

“I urge us all to use this occasion to reflect on the values of sacrifice, love, and unity that Jesus Christ exemplified during his time on earth. Let us come together as one people, irrespective of our differences, to work towards a brighter future for ourselves, our families, and our communities.”

He added:“On behalf of the government of Edo State, I wish all our Christian brothers and sisters a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.”

