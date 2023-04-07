Expert Seeks N’Assembly’s Support to Create 120m New Jobs in Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A technologist and Head of Nigerian Technological Takeoff (NTT), Wiseben Kristopher, has unveiled a scheme to create 120 million new jobs in eight years.

This is as the technologist has urged the National Assembly to make laws to protect investments and businesses such that offences against them would be swiftly handled and the offender put behind bars without much delay.

Wiseben, who spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said he had over 25 years experience in high-tech and global industry mechanism. He said his target was to start with three million jobs in each state.

The expert also revealed that he would create a federal government-assisted bureau in each state for the selection process and to make stringent laws that would remove cheating and criminality in the kind of scheme he wants to float.

He explained that there are millions of job opportunities within neighbourhoods and communities, saying that the target would be unemployed and under-employed Nigerians.

According to Wiseben: “Nigeria is a junk yard of abandoned economic projects that should have boosted and sustained its economy. Most of them are gigantic and were the biggest of their types in Africa. That is why we always ask where China, USA, Britain, Japan, Taiwan, or Russia imported their sustainable eco-friendly life.

“Sometimes it’s tragic reasoning by the elected about their inability to prioritize and fashion out sustainable economic mechanisms that can ignite industrialization. This failure thus leads to infatuation on their parts and inability to crystalize the pros and cons of the manufacturer.

“We are not arguing that technologists do not exist in Nigeria’s leadership but we are relying on empirical analogies that this class of technocrats are very scarce, hence, it’s quite difficult to identify entrepreneurially orientated experts as head of a truly democratically elected government”.

The priority of NTT, he added, “is the fashioning of a scheme and system that can create 120million jobs, free from the slightest elements of politics or religion without regional or tribal sentiments within eight years, so long as there is backing from the National Assembly”.