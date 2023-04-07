  • Friday, 7th April, 2023

Census: NPC to Begin House Numbering, Household Listing April 17

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it will begin building numbering and household listing by April 17 before the actual census exercise.

Already, the NPC has started the training of Data Quality Managers(DQMs) for those that would manage data, server and Personal Digital Assistants (PDA) while the Special Work Force(SWF) training for those that would assist the data managers has also started in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Speaking on the level of preparations for the exercise yesterday, the state Director of NPC, Alhaji Sa’eed Yusuf,  said: “The building numbering and household listing was part of the census exercise and would be for five days, after which there would be another training before census.

 “There will be five days of training for enumerators and supervisors between April 25 and 30 in their respective local government areas for the success of the exercise.”

Speaking on the training of enumerators that was supposed to hold on March 31, the director said it could not hold due to lack of logistics, adding however that the training had been fixed for April 11 and would last for seven days.

The director, however, revealed that the actual people enumeration and housing census would start on May 2 to May 7, while May 1, would be for census eve.

