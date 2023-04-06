Zagg to Co-sponsor Africa Magic Movie Awards

Dike Onwuamaeze

Zagg Energy Malt Drink has announced that it would co-sponsor the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Zagg stated that the sponsorship is a testament of its commitment to promoting the entertainment industry and providing a platform for African creative industry to showcase their talents.

This partnership was announced at a recent AMVCAs press conference, which disclosed that this year’s awards would hold over a span of three days and would feature activities such as the Digital Content Creators Day, the Nominees Gala, Runway Show, Cultural Day, the Awards Night and an electric after party with Zagg bringing the necessary energy for the events.

As a co-headline sponsor of the AMVCAs, Zagg would also be celebrating creativity in the African movie industry.

The Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Mr. Olaoluwa Babalola, who spoke on the sponsorship, said: “As a brand that values ingenuity and creativity, we are thrilled to sponsor the AMVCAs, which is the biggest celebration of creativity in African film entertainment.

“We are excited to bring the ‘Our kind of energy’ to the lineup of events for this edition, and we are looking forward to creating amazing moments with fans and creatives in the industry, even as we all come together to support and celebrate Africa’s brightest stars.”

Zagg is an energy malt drink made with the perfect blend of ingredients to give consumers the energy they need to power through their daily activities.

The 9th edition of the AMVCAs, which is scheduled to hold from May 18 to May 25, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, promised to be an exciting event, with top celebrities, industry stakeholders, and creatives in attendance.