Stop Parading as LP Chairman, Court Orders Julius Abure

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, issued an order temporarily restraining Mr Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The restraining order, which is pending the hearing of a motion on notice, was sequel to an exparte application brought against him and three others.

Although the Motion number: M/7082/2023, was dated March 4, it was, however, argued Wednesday April 5, on behalf of the claimants by their lawyer, Chief Ogwu Onoja, SAN.

The other members of the national executive affected by the temporary order included the party’s National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim; National Organising Secretary, Oluchi Opara and National Treasurer, Clement Ojukwu.

The claimants amongst whom were Martins Esikpali John, Lucky shaibu, Idah Zekeri, omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu aliu, Ayokhaire later, Job Elomah and Dr abayomi Arabambi, hadurged the court to stop the defendants from further acting on behalf of the Labour Party, pending the hearing and determination of their suit challenging the continued stay in office of the defendants over allegations of corruption.

The defendants were being accused of forgery, perjury, unlawful and fraudulent replacement of party’s candidates in the just concluded general elections.

Specifically, the claimants accused the defendants of forging court documents including receipts and seal of the FCT High Court which they had allegedly used in the substitutions of LP’s candidates in the 2023 general election.

In his argument, Onoja informed the judge that the Chief Registrar of the Court upon enquiry wrote to the Labour Party to disclaim several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by the defendants, further hinting that the police had already indicted the defendants and were in the process of arresting the defendants for prosecution.

With their indictment for criminal activities, the senior lawyer told the court that the four principal officers lacked vires, moral and legal standing to lead the party as their continued stay in office would continue to damage the reputation, integrity and goodwill of the party.

Among the exhibits attached to the ex-parte application were Certified True Copy (CTC) of the police report, CTC of the letter by the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court disclaiming documents used by the four principal officers to carry out the alleged unlawful substitutions of candidates.

Besides, the claimants in a 31 paragraph affidavit deposed to by Dr Arabambi, claimed that following a vote of no confidence passed on the defendants by their various ward executives over the above allegations, their membership of the party have since been suspended.

In a brief ruling, Justice Muazu held that after going through the application and the supporting affidavits as well as the exhibits, he was convinced that the case of the applicants has merit and subsequently granted the motion as prayed.

The court in addition ordered the immediate service of its orders on the defendants and fixed April 17 for hearing in the motion on notice.