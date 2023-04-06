  • Thursday, 6th April, 2023

Oshoala, Oparanozie Arrive Falcons’ Camp ahead Haiti, N’Zealand Games

Sport | 2 hours ago


It was near full house as star forwards Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie arrived in the camp of Nigeria’s senior women national team, Super Falcons ahead of two friendly matches in the Turkish city of Antalya. 

Serial award-winner Oshoala has not played for the nine-time African champions since the Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco nine months ago, while barnstorming forward Oparanozie linked up with the squad for the first time since the Aisha Buhari Cup Tournament in Lagos in September 2021.

The arrival of the two respected markswomen generated positive vibes at The Sense De Luxe Hotel camp of the Falcons, ahead of Friday’s clash with World Cup debutants Haiti at the Emir Sports Complex.

Also in camp now are goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie, Inyene Etim and Yewande Balogun, defenders Onome Ebi, Glory Ogbonna, Tosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Toni Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Regina Otu, Deborah Abiodun and Halimatu Ayinde, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and new invitee Vivian Ikechukwu.

Only defender Michelle Alozie and forwards Jennifer Echegini and Uchenna Kanu, all based in the United States of America, were still being expected as of press time yesterday evening.

The Super Falcons have snatched back their winning mentality following the defeat of World Cup-bound Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico City in February, and will be in great mood for Friday’s clash with the Haitians.

World Cup co-hosts New Zealand will be next in line for the Falcons’ fire on Tuesday, at the Mardan Sports Complex also in Antalya.

