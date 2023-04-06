  • Thursday, 6th April, 2023

Ortom Inaugurates 11th Flyover in Rivers

Nigeria | 53 mins ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday inaugurated the 11th flyover in Rivers State constructed by the Governor Nyesom Wike’s led administration.

Inaugurating  the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba Ada-George Junction Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Ortom said the Wike’s administration had brought to bear on the aesthetic and landscape of Port Harcourt in terms of delivering of infrastructure.

He rated governor Wike as the first and best among the 36 governors in Nigeria in areas of provision of infrastructure

 Ortom said the monumental change achieved had impacted positively on Rivers people.

He, however, described his Rivers State counterpart as a bridge builder, and a worthy example who has made democratic governance more meaningful.

Earlier in his remarks, the Rivers State governor said residents in the State would continue to benefit from the ongoing development of infrastructure because they did not compromise their support for the governor-elect, Siminalayi Fubara.

Governor Wike explained that if they had supported another candidate of a different political party, it was  likely the ongoing implementation of the development agenda would have been discontinued.

The governor reiterated his determination to complete every project that his administration has started, but should anyone be left uncompleted, the governor-elect will commit to completing them.

“I thank you for giving us the support. As I said before, we will do everything humanly possible to complete every project that we have started. If we do not, the governor-elect, who is part of the administration, will of course complete all of them.

“In fact, I was telling the governor-elect that his 100 days in office, he will have more than enough projects for him to inaugurate. That is why we prayed for consolidation and continuity.

“Assuming you did not support the governor-elect, what would have happened if another governor from another party had emerged. I thank God that you didn’t listen to them.”

Governor Wike noted that with the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba Ada-George Junction Flyover now completed, the traffic logjam associated with the area is a thing of the past.

He commended the residents in the area for enduring the inconveniences they experienced while the work on the project lasted, and the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for keeping to the agreed schedule.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.