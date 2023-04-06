NPFL: IMC Hammers Remo Stars over Assault on Referee





Femi Solaja

Remo Stars FC became the third football club yesterday to be sanctioned by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) in the on-going Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following the decision of the league body to dock the Ikenne-based club three points and three goals among other punishment imposed on the club.

Two months ago, the IMC had sent a clear message of a no-nonsense era to the football community following the sanction on Bayelsa United over assault of an Assistant Referee at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenegoa by ordering deduction of three points and three goals from Bayelsa United FC.

The same day, IMC ordered El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri to play their home matches behind closed door for violent attack on Bendel Insurance of Benin on Match-day five of the season.

And yesterday, Remo Stars were docked three points and three goals amongst other sanctions imposed on the club by the IMC for the assault on match Referee Ndubuisi Ukah and subsequent disruption of the Match-day 12 fixture of the NPFL against Gombe United.

The match of Sunday, April 2 was concluded the next day after the Referee was assaulted in the dressing room at halftime as a result of Remo Stars failure to provide adequate security for the match Officials.

The IMC in a Summary Jurisdiction notice signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations said the sanctions followed review of findings of the official match report.

In the charge, Remo Stars was found in breach of Rules B8.21, B13.21, C11 and B13.52.

For breach of Rule B8.21 which is failure to adequately secure match Officials before, during and after the match leading to the assault on one of them, the club was fined ₦500,000 and also directed to pay ₦250,000 to the said Official, Ukah Ndubuisi as compensation.

Mr. Ekene Adams identified as the attacker has been banned from all NPFL activities for the rest of the season. Remo Stars are also to ensure diligent prosecution in the law court, of Mr. Adams who is the Club’s General Manager.

The Club was also found to have breached Rule B13.21 for disturbances and disruptions and fined ₦500,000.