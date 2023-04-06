  • Thursday, 6th April, 2023

Niger Governor-elect Sets up 62-man Transition Council

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mallam Sulaiman Ndanusa, has been named as the head of a 62-man transition council by the Niger State Governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago.

The transition council also has two co-chairmen, one of them the Deputy Governor-elect, Yakubu Garba, the other one is the former Minister of Commerce, Mr. Mustafa Bello.

A document on the appointments in possession of THISDAY also named a former state Commissioner for Agriculture in the Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu government, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, as a member of the council.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Minna, Professor Adamu Kuta, and another professor from the same university, Bashir Ibrahim Tachi, made the list.

The council also include 11 women among them a retired Commissioner of Police, Rabi Umar; Mrs. Asmau Gambo, Mrs. Mabel Ndagi, and Mrs. Maryam Yunus Paiko.

Another document made available to THISDAY announced the composition of 22-man secretariat by the governor elect with the former Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Commission, Alhaji Isah Adamu, as the head of the secretariat.

The secretariat is also composed of six women, Mrs. Hauwa Dada, Halima Ahmed Haruna, Maryam Yussuf Adamu, Madina Ahmed Haruna Maimuna Haruna and Zainab Gogo Halilu.

 No date has been fixed for the inauguration of the two councils.

