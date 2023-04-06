Napoli Set to Bounce Back from Milan Thrashing; Bayern Hope to Strengthen Grip on Bundesliga Summit

By Davidson Abraham

On Thursday, Toulouse are likely to advance to the French Cup final at the expense of Annecy, while Fenerbahce and Flamengo are expected to beat their respective opponents.

In Italy, Napoli are expected to bounce back from their 4-0 annihilation at the hands of AC Milan when they visit 16th-placed Lecce, while the 2 Milan-based clubs are expected to claim three points each when they both take on Empoli and Salernitana.

Over in Portugal, football fans are bracing themselves for one of the greatest rivalries in European football, The Portuguese Classico, known locally as O’ Clasico. This encounter will see Benfica welcome Porto to the Estadio Da Luz. Any of the two teams could win this tie, and it should produce at least two goals.

Club Brugges have been tipped in Belgium to dispatch bottom-placed Seraing routinely.

Man City emphatically brushed aside Liverpool last time out are expected to keep up the title fight by beating Southampton.

Bayern Munich sitting at the Bundesliga summit thanks to their 4-2 thrashing of Dortmund, are expected to extend their lead when they visit Freiburg.

Date Fixture Betting Tips

Thursday 06/April/2023 FC Annecy Vs Toulouse 2 to qualify

Thursday 06/April/2023 Aucas Vs Flamengo 2

Thursday 06/April/2023 Fenerbahce Vs Kayserispor 1

Friday 07/April/2023 Salernitana Vs Inter 2x

Friday 07/April/2023 Club Brugges Vs Seraing 1

Saturday 08/April/2023 Southampton Vs Man City 2

Saturday 08/April/2023 Freiburg Vs FC Bayern 2