HP Boosts Gaming Solutions to Inspire Experiences

HP has announced its latest line-up of gaming hardware and software designed to bring gamers everything they need to enjoy the games they love.

Unveiled at the Amplify Partner Conference, they include the new OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop, OMEN 16 Laptop, Victus 16 Laptop, and a vast range of stunning OMEN monitors that offer casual, hobbyist, lifestyle, and hardcore gamers the power and flexibility to play and work hard. To bring everything together, new enhancements in OMEN Gaming Hub offer a variety of performance and personalization features.

People everywhere seek devices that can adapt to hybrid play and work. Sixty-two percent of gamers prefer a PC that fits their entire life instead of being used for gaming only. With a billion new gamers entering the space in the last seven years and 84 percent of them using games to connect with others with similar interests, gaming devices enable access to countless games and corresponding communities.

General Manager of HyperX and Head of HP Gaming Strategy, Gagan Singh, said: “The gaming world continues to grow in popularity, plunging more people into exciting and immersive worlds to escape, compete, and connect with others. HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they are gaming, creating, or connecting with friends and communities.”