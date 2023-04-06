House Speakership: Aspirant, Gagdi, Promises to Right Wrongs in National Budget

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives and speakership aspirant for the 10th Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi, has promised to right the wrongs in the country’s budget.

Gagdi said he intended to stop re-initiation of projects not completed in a budget cycle in another appropriation document due to political intention, thereby wasting taxpayers’ money.

The lawmaker as part of activities before his official campaign flag-off on April 25, yesterday met with Abia State Governor-elect Alex Otti and House Labour Party members-elect.

He also disclosed that he had met with about 24 state governors, adding that the next speaker should be someone who can build on what Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had put in place; nation building a joint taskforce that unite members irrespective of their political party platforms.

Gagdi said: “I have seen a lot of wrongs in the National Assembly that need to be righted in term of budget which during the flag-off of my campaign

will tell you more of those things.”

“How do I intend to stop initiation of proliferation of projects, project will commence with tax-payers money and it won’t be completed, another similar project will be initiated due to political intention. That is what is wasting tax-payers money. I have intentions to correct these, in the area of justice I feel I’m from the north central and the region deserves to be Speaker if you are zoning it to northern Nigeria.

“It’s only north central that has not produced speaker in the past years. North-west has done four times, the names are there. The north-central too has contributed to APC. The six governor in the north-central as it is all of them are APC except Plateau state. So by the special grace of God north-central has done its best to the APC and if the party zoned to north central you will see more robust commitment from my side in ensuring that I become speaker of the tenth assembly.”