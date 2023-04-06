  • Thursday, 6th April, 2023

House Speakership: Aspirant, Gagdi, Promises to Right Wrongs in National Budget

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives and speakership aspirant for the 10th Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi, has promised to right the wrongs in the country’s budget.

Gagdi said he intended to stop re-initiation of projects not completed in a budget cycle in another appropriation document due to political intention, thereby wasting taxpayers’ money.

The lawmaker as part of activities before his official campaign flag-off on April 25, yesterday met with Abia State Governor-elect Alex Otti and House Labour Party members-elect.

He also disclosed that he had met with about 24 state governors, adding that the next speaker should be someone who can build on what Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had put in place; nation building a joint taskforce that unite members irrespective of their political party platforms.

Gagdi said: “I have seen a lot of wrongs in the National Assembly that need to be righted in term of budget which during the flag-off of my campaign
will tell you more of those things.” 

“How do I intend to stop initiation of proliferation of projects, project will commence with tax-payers money and it won’t be completed, another similar project will be initiated due to political intention. That is what is wasting tax-payers money. I have intentions to correct these, in the area of justice I feel I’m from the north central and the region deserves to be Speaker if you are zoning it to northern Nigeria.

“It’s only north central that has not produced speaker in the past years. North-west has done four times, the names are there. The north-central too has contributed to APC. The six governor in the north-central as it is all of them are APC except Plateau state. So by the special grace of God north-central  has done its best to the APC and if the party zoned to north central you will see more robust commitment from my side in ensuring that I become speaker of the tenth assembly.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.