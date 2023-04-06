Dangote, Rabiu, Adenuga, Make Forbes Billionaires’ List

Goddy Egene and Kayode Tokede

Forbes has listed three Nigerians, Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga among the billionaire businessman and philanthropists rating in the Forbes billionaires list in the World.

Forbes, in its latest comprehensive list of the world’s billionaires for 2023, disclosed that the 2,460 individual billionaires globally for this year have a couple of surprises.

One of the surprises, however, is the rise of BUA Group chairman, Rabiu, who from $7.6billion a few months ago, has shot up towering many to become the 249th richest person in the world and closing in on overtaking the third richest man in Africa, Nicky Oppenheimer, who stands at $8.4billion.

According to the report, Rabiu’s latest worth is put at $8.2billion.

“From $1.6billion in 2019, Forbes recorded that by 2022, his net worth was at $6.9billion and from there has jumped to $8.2billion in April 2023,” the report added.

The 62-year old Rabiu is essentially into cement and sugar as well as real estate and is building sub-saharan Africa’s second largest refinery and petrochemicals plant in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote has retained his position as the wealthiest person of African descent in the world.

After climbing to $14billion in 2022, his wealth is estimated to be around $14.2billion as at when the reports released on Tuesday.

He is presently the 125th richest man in the world and he is easily the largest cement producer in Africa, with his hands in other businesses including pastries, sugar and other areas of manufacturing.

Mike Adenuga, the third Nigerian on the African billionaire’s list, the report disclosed, has not been cosy.

He dropped from $7.3billion in 2022 to $6.1billion. The last couple of years have seen him move up and down the wealthiest’ scale. He’s now the 418th richest in the world at 58.

One other surprise name on the list however is 90-yr old Nathan Kirsh from tiny African Country of Swaziland. He is said to worth $6.5billion, thus becoming the 6th ranked African billionaire, now above Mike Adenuga. He is believed to be into real estate retail and fashion.

It was the first time he would be featured as an African billionaire.