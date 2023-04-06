CSOs Launch Movement to Protect Mba’s Mandate

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Enugu State have launched a movement intended to protect and support the mandate of the governor-elect of the state, Peter Mba.

Speaking during the unveiling of the movement, known as the M3-Group in Enugu Thursday, its convener, Kennedy Iyere, said that part of the goal is to ensure that Mba delivers rapid development to the people of Enugu State as governor.

He noted that the movement will also drive widespread advocacies and lead civic actions that will safeguard the mandate of Mbah against all forms of existing and potential threats or distractions.

“Mbah’s records of past performances made him the most acceptable among the three key persons who contested for the 2023 Enugu guber seat,” he said. “His victory was well deserved and the results of the polls reflected the will of the people.

He maintained that Mba’s manifestos clearly show that his administration will prioritise the accelerated social and economic development for the sustainable well-being of Enugu State and its people.

On his part, the Convener of CountryFirst Movement, Chris Nwaokobia, said that Mba has displayed commitment and capacity to take Enugu state to the next level, hence everyone must give him the necessary support he deserves.

“With this movement, we will also ensure that he delivers on his responsibility to the people, “he said.

Other stakeholders at the event including Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, thanked the residents of Enugu State for giving their votes and mandate to Mbah, insisting that he will not disappoint.

Among the groups that attended the event were different youth and women groups, including the League of Women Voters and student organizations.