BiG Africa Summit 2023 Ends with a Bang

The wins kept rolling in for BiG Africa Summit 2023 with a hugely successful second day! Attendees cradled their steaming coffee mugs, and anticipation filled the air, signalling the start of an exhilarating day of presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities. Lois Bright, Managing Director of Initiate International and Chairperson of the event, extended a heartfelt welcome to sponsors, delegates, and speakers, setting the tone for a day full of ground-breaking insights and innovative ideas.

Richard Goodayle kicked off day two with an informative presentation. The Senior Manager of Business Development for the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming & Betting Board received an enthusiastic response from attendees as he presented an overview of the Gaming Sector Black Industrialist Programme; how the programme has the potential to push exceptional business growth in South Africa. Attendees were pleasantly surprised to hear of the funding opportunities for local gaming businesses in KwaZulu-Natal.

A highlight of the day included a panel of female powerhouses in South African iGaming discussing the hidden talent of women in the gaming industry. The panel touched on the importance of diversity in the industry and the business opportunities that exist in appealing to more women players.

Networking tea breaks and a midday lunch break allowed attendees to enjoy the drinks and food on offer and continue exploring the exhibition floor and interacting with fellow speakers and delegates. Business cards exchanged showcased the important connections and collaborations that the BiG Africa Summit 2023 has made possible. The event’s success was evident as attendees walked away with a wealth of knowledge and a better understanding of the future of the African iGaming industry.

Following closing remarks, participants were spoiled with an incredible performance from traditional Zulu dancers. The spectacular performance was fitting as a closing segment of the spectacular two-day summit and a celebration of Africa’s rich culture and heritage. Attendees filled the hall for the last time for the highly anticipated BiG 5 Awards, where the winners were announced in a grand ceremony fitting of the innovation of African iGaming.