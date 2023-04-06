  • Thursday, 6th April, 2023

Benzema Scores Hat trick as Real Rout Barcelona

Sport | 2 hours ago

Karim Benzema scored a second-half hat-trick as Real Madrid routed Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Madrid levelled the tie through Vinicius Jr in first-half stoppage time.

Benzema added two goals early in the second half – the second from the penalty spot – to put the visitors in control and completed his hat-trick to seal the win in the 80th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face Osasuna in the final on 6 May.

