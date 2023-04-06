10th Assembly: Jaji Hosts Members-elect for Ramadan Iftar

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

A leading contender for the speakership position of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, yesterday hosted both new and returning members-elect to an Iftar (breaking of fast) in Abuja.

During the event, special prayers were

offered for the country and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as his running-mate Kashim Shettima.

Speaking at the occasion, Jaji stated that the breaking of the fast was a way of demonstrating unity among members, regardless of their religious persuasion.

He enjoined the members-elect to continue to pray for the leadership of the country at all levels; for Nigeria to prosper, as he used the opportunity to interact with both new and returning members-elect.

Members who attended the dinner were full of appreciation to lawmaker for the honour of hosting them, and pledged their supports.