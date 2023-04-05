Senate Presidency: Ndume Joins Race, Unfolds 10-Point Agenda

* Says party shouldn’t zone National Assembly leadership positions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has expressed his readiness to contest the Senate Presidency seat in the 10th National Assembly which will be inaugurated in June this year.

Ndume, who disclosed this in a statement, on Wednesday, however, said his ambition would be determined by the fairness of the zoning arrangements that would be put in place by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

He said: “Subject to the position of the party (APC), and the fairness of such arrangements, I intend to throw my hat for the race for Senate Presidency because of my experience.”

The Borno south senator, who contested the seat with the incumbent president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in 2019, wondered why the APC was insisting on a zoning arrangements for the National Assembly positions when it didn’t do the same during the presidential primaries.

He said: “The APC leadership did not take any position during the presidential primary election. Aspirants from all the geopolitical zones participated in the exercise.

“Senators should be allowed to choose a competent person among them that has adequate legislative and managerial experiences to lead the Senate.

“Zoning may not lead to the emergence of the best person for the job, that is why the decision to choose the Senate presiding officers must be the sole responsibility of the senators.”

He pledged to put Nigeria and Nigerian’s interest first, if elected even as he said the issue of political inclusion and power devolution would be paramount in his agenda.

As the Senate President, he said he would “be one, not first among equals” and promised to work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive arm of government.

Ndume also said the relationship between the legislature and the judiciary would be cordial without undermining the principles of separation of powers.

He pledged that the Senate under his leadership would make new laws and review existing ones to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

He also promised that the Senate would initiate legislation that would tackle security, welfare of citizens, create jobs, fight corruption, improve education, boost the economy and ensure infrastructure development.

The senator also explained how he would ensure business and entrepreneurship development, and achieve health care development.

According to him, “We would amend and review existing tax laws to generate more income, block leakages and ensure transparency through open accountability with full participation of all senators

“We will protect and improve the welfare, rights and privileges of National Assembly workers.

“We will inculcate es-spirit de-corps in order to utilise the experiences of former members by engaging them as consultants to members and committees in order to tap from their experiences.

“We will set a timeline for confirmations, passage of bills especially budgets and executive requests.

“The Constituency Development Bill will be passed to ensure transparency, equity, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness of constituency projects.”