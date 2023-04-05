Police Arrest Two for Allegedly Raping Minors in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Police Command has apprehended two men, 30 and 53, for allegedly raping a seven and nine years old minors respectively.

The police said the two incidents happened in Numan Local Government Areas of the state at Gwalti Village.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the suspects are Murtala Muhammed, 30, a resident in Demsa guest inn area of Numan LGA, AND Pwanbidon Obed, 53, a resident of Gwalti Village also in Numan LGA.

They were alleged to have lured their victims into an uncompleted and completed buildings respectively and forcefully had carnal knowledge of them.

The police said the two incidents were reported at the Divisional Police headquarters in Numan by the parents of the victims.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the former suspect is a taxi driver while the later is a fisher man.

It said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has directed officer in charge of Family Support Unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of the matter.

“The police boss equally advised members of the public, particularly parents, to be watchful of their children, especially the girl-child, against criminal-minded elements who are roaming about seeking whom to take advantage of.”

The statement also said the CP equally assured the Adamawa State Government and the public of the Command’s unrelenting effort to see that it ends all forms of gender-based violence and promised immediate prosecution of any perpetrator found wanting.