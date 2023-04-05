  • Wednesday, 5th April, 2023

Nigeria, Jordan Deepen Partnership in Security, Other Global Issues

Nigeria


•Jordan leader to visit Buhari before exiting in May

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have taken bold steps to deepen partnership in security matters and other global issues affecting the two nations.

President Muhammadu Buhari and His Majesty King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein  of the Kingdom of Jordan held a telephonic conversation yesterday, with both leaders expressing satisfaction at the deepening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in matters of security and other global issues.

According to a press statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, during the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the President a happy and successful Ramadan and to especially thank him for naming the auditorium in the newly inaugurated National Counter Terrorism Center in Abuja after him.

The facility is named “King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium.”  Many important issues were also discussed by the two leaders regarding security.

Nigeria under President Buhari has collaborated and shared experiences with Jordan in tackling terrorism and its spread across West Africa, and has gained significantly from the Middle Eastern kingdom by way of support for pre-emptive measures to neutralise activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

King Abdullah indicated his wish to visit Nigeria before President Buhari leaves office.

