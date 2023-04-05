Army Develops Capacity of Senior Commanders to Meet Emerging Security Threats

To develop capacity of senior commanders to meet emerging security threats, the 81 Division Nigerian Army recently hosted the first Senior Command and Leadership Seminar at Nebo Hall Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, Albati Barracks, Ojuelegba, Lagos.

Themed “Capacity Development of Senior Commanders to meet Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Environment”, the participants include Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Commanders and Commandants of Nigerian Army Formations/establishments.

In his speech, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, said it is imperative to produce well-trained commanders that will effectively confront the prevailing security challenges in the country.

Represented by the Commander, Signal Signals, Major General Garba Abdullahi, the COAS said the seminar was in line with his vision of having “a professional Army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria”.

According to him, “the myriad of security challenges the country is facing require commanders and leaders to be equipped with the requisite knowledge to tackle the situation.

“Therefore, the Nigerian Army will continue to organise trainings and seminars to ensure we build professional commanders and leaders at all levels.”

He further posited that the seminar was intended to avail participants the necessary capabilities and competencies required to successfully accomplish assigned missions, as it relates to emerging security threats.

He added that, “the topics and resource persons have been carefully selected and designed to reflect current realities on ground as well as to enable participants to derive maximum benefits from the seminar.

“Accordingly, the seminar has been deliberately tailored to focus on leadership at command levels, intelligence gathering, military decision making process, logistics planning, legal implications and human right issues among others.

“As we continue to implement the Nigerian Army Forecast of Events and Training Directive for 2023, I implore you to seize the opportunity of this seminar to improve on your knowledge of leadership.”

He expressed optimism that by the end of the seminar, the set objectives would have been met to enable them discharge their constitutional roles professionally, adding that “the dynamic and ever changing security situation in the country requires that the Nigerian Army equip leaders at all levels with the requisite capabilities to face these challenges, especially in a complex environment.

“I, therefore, urge you all to apply yourselves to all that will be taught by tapping from the wealth of knowledge and experiences of the resource persons”.

On the last general elections, he congratulated officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their professional conduct during the recently concluded general elections in the country, adding that through their actions, citizens were able to freely exercise their civic responsibilities.