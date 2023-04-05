APC Suspends Ogah, Akomas, Nwaogu, Onuigbo, Five Others for Anti-party Activities

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced the suspension of nine party chieftains in Abia State for the role they played to undermine the party during the 2023 general election by openly working for rival political parties.

The suspension of the erring party members was made known in a letter jointly signed by the chairman of Abia State chapter of the APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu and secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, which was addressed to the National Chairman of the party.

According to the state party leadership, the suspension of the affected party chieftains took place at their various wards before it was ratified at the state level and communicated to the national secretariat.

Listed among the suspended members were former minister of state for mines and steel development, Mr. Sampson Uche Ogah, who was suspended in ward 8 Isuikwuato local government.

He was accused of donating his bill boards to the PDP governorship candidate, “after he lost his frivolous case at the Supreme Court” and also “for sponsoring his younger brother Amaobi Ogah to contest the House of Representatives seat under the Labour Party.

“Ogah also publicly donated and campaigned with the Labour Party governorship candidate,” the party said.

Former Pro-chancellor of University of Calabar, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, was suspended at ward 8 Osisioma Ngwa local government for openly supporting and campaigning for the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

In ward 4, Aba North Local government the Executive Secretary of the National Land Development Agency(NALDA), Paul Ikonne was also suspended supporting and campaigning for the PDP governorship candidate, including donating vehicles to him.

Hon. Sam Onuigbo who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal Constituency, was suspended at his Ward 3 Ikwuano local government. He was accused of supporting the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi and the PDP candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Chinedum Orji.

The former Abia deputy governor, Dr Chris Akomas of Ward 3 Obingwa local government and Hon Anyim Nyerere of Ward 4 were both suspended for supporting the governorship candidate of PDP, Chief Okey Ahiwe in line with the Ngwa agenda.

Former Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka of Urban Ward 1, Umuahia North Local government was suspended for “open support for LP governorship candidate, Alex Otti.

In ward 1, Obingwa LGA, the hammer fell on Hon. Sam Nkire for “open support for the PDP governorship candidate Okechukwu Ahiwe as same Ngwa agenda to produce governor in the 2023 election.

Mr Nduka Anyanwu of Ward 2 Ibeku East Umuahia North was suspended for open support for the LP candidate Dr Alex Otti.