SGF, Mustapha, Condemns Attack on Dabna Village in Adamawa





•Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew on Chikun community as two die in gang clash

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms, the unwarranted attacks and killings in Dabna village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by unknown gunmen.

This is as the Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya, a surbub within Kaduna metropolis, located in Chikun LGA, following the death of two in a gang clash.

However, the repeated attacks have led to loss of lives, property and means of livelihood of the people of Dabna and surrounding communities, who are basically agrarian.

In a statement on Monday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the SGF commended the swift intervention of law enforcement agencies in containing the attack from spreading to other communities.

He condoled with the government and people of Adamawa State, Dabna Community and families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident.

Also, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, yesterday, said the curfew was imposed in the area following breakdown of law and order, which led to the killing of two people in clash by two gang groups.

Aruwan said security agencies had been directed to enforce the curfew in the area to restore order as investigations were on.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby announces the immediate imposition of 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA of the state. This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location, to restore order as investigations proceed. Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately. Further updates will be communicated accordingly,” the statement said.