  • Tuesday, 4th April, 2023

SGF, Mustapha, Condemns Attack on Dabna Village in Adamawa

Nigeria | 7 hours ago


•Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew on Chikun community as two die in gang clash

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr  Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms, the unwarranted attacks and killings in Dabna village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by unknown gunmen.

This is as the Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya, a surbub within Kaduna metropolis, located in Chikun LGA, following the death of two in a gang clash.

However, the repeated attacks have led to loss of lives, property and means of livelihood of the people of Dabna and surrounding communities, who are basically agrarian.

In a statement on Monday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the SGF commended the swift intervention of law enforcement agencies in containing the attack from spreading to other communities.

He condoled with the government and people of Adamawa State, Dabna Community and families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident.

Also, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, yesterday, said the curfew was imposed in the area following breakdown of law and order, which led to the killing of two people in clash by two gang groups.

Aruwan said security agencies had been directed to enforce the curfew in the area to restore order as investigations were on.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby announces the immediate imposition of 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA of the state. This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location, to restore order as investigations proceed. Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately. Further updates will be communicated accordingly,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.