PDP C’ttee Hears Guber Primaries Appeal from Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Aspirants





Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The three-man committee appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to serve on the ward congresses electoral appeal panel is to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the congresses in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

A statement by the National Organising Secretary, Bature Umar, stated that the appeal panel was scheduled to sit today, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja by 10am.

The appeal committee headed by Umar has Ambassador Lilian Uju as member and Friday Itula as secretary.

The appeal is coming mainly from Kogi State, because the governorship elections in Imo and Bayelsa States are mainly thorough consensus.

Bayelsa state has only one candidate in the person of Governor Douye Diri and for Imo State, it is only the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu since the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has withdrawn from the race.

However, Kogi has more than nine governorship aspirants.

Those screened for the governorship primary election were Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Attai Aidoko, Kebiru Usman, Abdullahi Haruna SAN, Hon. Zakaria Alfa, Musa Wada, Bolu Femi, Arch. Yomi Awoniyi and Idoko Lona, Idah.

They have all filed various appeals that would be heard today.