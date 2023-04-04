Ohanaeze Youths Urge FG to Revive South-east Economy 

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Igbo youths under the umbrella of Ohanaeze Youth Stakeholders have called on the federal government to urgently re-activate the Enugu (Emene) and Aba (Osisioma) petroleum depots, as well as the Port Harcourt Refinery as part of efforts to revive the economy of the region.

The stakeholders also said that they remain committed to the non-negotiable unity of the Nigerian state, condemning all tendencies, elements and factors that militate against the corporate existence and unity of Nigeria.

In a communique issued at the end of a two-day retreat in Enugu on Tuesday, the convener of the group, Arthur Obiora, said that there was also the need for the full functionality of the Port Harcourt and Calabar seaports for the enhancement of rapid economic recovery of the old Eastern Region.

“We also call on concerned authorities to expedite the internationalization of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by assigning more international flights and routes, while equipping it with modern gadgets for nocturnal landing,” he said.

The group also condemned the conscienceless political actors whose actions, inactions and utterances undermined the gains of the country’s democracy and placed Nigeria on a pedestal of infamy and ridicule amongst the comity of nations.

“We condemn in strong terms, the genocidal calls of some political contractors who have adopted the business of sowing the seeds of ethno-religious profiling and its consequent genocide in Lagos against Ndigbo,” Obiora said. “These ugly actions have resulted in massive loss of lives and properties on the side of Ndigbo.”