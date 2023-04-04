  • Tuesday, 4th April, 2023

NSCDC Operatives Arrest Fake Soldier for Alleged  Fraud

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Kwara-  Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) have arrested a 42 years old  man for allegedly impersonating as a “Soldier “ to defraud two persons  to the tune of N796,000.

The 42 years old man, Mr.  Abdulsalam Ajibola was apprehended at Oke-Onigbin in Isin  local government area of the state by the tracking Unit of the Civil Defence Corps in the state.

It was gathered that, the suspect was alleged to have impersonated as a soldier to defraud Mr. Saheed of seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000), and Ropo

Gabriel to the tune of Ninety six thousand naira (N96,000) having promised to help them get admission into Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

It was further learnt that, the suspect was also alleged to have  falsely taken a Toyota Picnic car from one Prophet Samuel Olugbemiga for commercial transportation after which he absconded.

Sources close to the NSCDC told THISDAY that, “The suspect was tracked down at Oke-Onigbin in Isin LGA, Kwara state on the 24th of March,2023 by the tracking Unit of the Command and was subsequently arrested and detained for interrogation.

Contacted yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the state command of NSCDC, Mr. Olasunkanmi Ayeni who confirmed the arrest of the suspect however said that, “the suspect will be arraigned before the court for prosecution”.

