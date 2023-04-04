Latest Headlines
Noon Dave Kicks Off the Year with ‘Hilary’
Noon Dave, the rising Nigerian artist, has kicked off the year with a bang, releasing his latest single, ‘Hilary’. The Chocolate City Music signee is proving to be a force to be reckoned with, having gained over one million streams for his debut single, ‘Brunch’.
With ‘Hilary’, Noon Dave has created a catchy love anthem that tells the story of a toxic entanglement he has managed to escape from. The song is a testament to his sonic dexterity, showcasing his ability to create feel-good songs that make listeners want to move.
Produced by the talented godOmarr, ‘Hilary’ is an Afro-pop track with a bouncy rhythm flow and sugar-coated lyrics that will have fans singing along in no time. The catchy line, “Hilary Way”, is a testament to Noon Dave’s creativity and knack for creating infectious hooks.
“Hilary represents my Afro-pop side that I’m trying to show everyone. At the same time I also want to retain that emotional lovely guy that I am,” he said in a chat.
Born David Obafemi, Noon Dave’s passion for music started at an early age. He spent most of his childhood in Lagos, Nigeria, soaking up various genres of music like R&B, Soul, Pop, Reggae, and Afrobeats. His exposure to these musical styles helped to shape his sound, giving him a unique sonic identity that is captivating listeners all over the world.
After honing his craft at the prestigious Peter Kings College of Music, Noon Dave landed a recording and performing artiste deal with Chocolate City Music in 2022. Since then, he has been working tirelessly to refine his sound and showcase his musical talent to the world.