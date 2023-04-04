Group Vows to Resist Intimidation, Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, The Natives, has vowed to resist any form of intimidation and threat against democracy in Nigeria. The group made the pledge yesterday in Abuja when it members staged a peaceful walk to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing journalists at the commission’s headquarters, the Leader of the group, Hon. Smart Edwards, cautioned politicians to stop inciting Nigerians against Nigerian people and the democratic process.

He specifically cautioned the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti against inflammatory statements.

Edwards stated: “We want to particularly warn the LP vice President candidate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed to apply caution because Nigeria is a country and not The Base University.

“We have come to INEC to affirm that elections were conducted and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), LP and other political parties went into the contest.

Some people have been going round the country inciting other people, calling for a taboo, they are calling for an Interim National Government that will never happen, not in Nigeria, not in any African country that we support.”

“Our message is very clear, this is one indivisible country and it benefits nobody that the country goes into flame. We have said that elections had been won and lost, on this presidential election Bola Ahmed Tinubu won clearly.”

The group called on those aggrieved to leave INEC out of their frustration, saying they lost the election and they should be good losers, or they should go to court if they cannot handle it and wait for the Supreme Court.

“Do not intimidate the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), don’t intimidate the security forces and stop threatening democracy,” the group said.

Responding, after receiving a prepared letter addressed to the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Commission’s Director of Security, Lebari Sam Nduh, assured them that INEC would continue to perform its constitutional roles without bias.

According to him, “We want to thank you for being very responsible in your protest. We want to thank you for bearing in mind that we have no other country to call our own than this country. We want to thank you for the civil manner you have conducted yourself. We want to assure you, on behalf of the management of INEC that your message will be delivered to the Chairman.”