Gov Bello Commiserates with Community, Family over Death of Late APC Ward Chairman in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with the people of Oganenigu community, particularly the family of the slain APC’s Ward Chairman, Mr. James Adah, and urged the people to remain calm.

The suspected gunmen had attacked the community on Saturday evening in a renewed hostilities in the area, which led to the untimely death many people and while several houses were razed by fire.

Bello, therefore, called for calm over the recent attacks on communities in Oganenigu ward in Dekina Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen.

The governor described the vile and satanic attack as a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Oganenigu who have enjoyed relative peace and security, stating that his administration would ensure that those involved shall be brought to book under the laws.

The governor described the unexpected development as shocking but assured that his administration should commit every available resource to hunt down the criminal actors and make them pay for their crimes.

According to him, the state government would never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in its resolves to rid the state of criminals.

He also advised the people not to take laws into their hands as security agencies have been swiftly mobilised and deployed to the troubled areas to restore normalcy.