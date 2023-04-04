Benue South Group Lauds Deputy Governor-elect

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Deputy Governor elect and Former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Dr Sam Ode, has been hailed by a Benue South Group known as the Edumoga Unity Agenda(EUA) as a man with huge experience to assist his principal to turnaround the deplorable situation in the state.

The former Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, emerged as Deputy Governor-elect on the same ticket with Catholic Priest , Rev Father Hyacinth Alia on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Benue State.

The group’s President, Mr Cuthman Aba Oko, said on Tuesday in Makurdi that the former Minister comes with a lot of political experience having been a Local Government Chairman , Special Assistant, Special Adviser and Chairman of the governing board of the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority .

“Sam Ode, 54 years, is a Lawyer, Administrator and Member of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS”

He said Ode will complement the governor in ensuring that good governance is delivered to the people of Benue State.

He called on the incoming government to focus on the clearance of salaries owed workers and pensioners as well as infrastructure development.

The group’s president also advised the incoming government to embrace and carry along everyone irrespective of party affiliations.