Amapiano: Unifying Force of Collaborative Music

Vanessa Obioha writes about the collaborative power of Amapiano, the groovy music genre that originated in South Africa and is uniting musicians within and beyond

For years, music has been a binding force that brings people together across cultures, borders, and languages. Amapiano, the genre that is captivating millions across the world, is no exception. Born in the townships of South Africa, Amapiano’s unique blend of house, jazz, and African rhythms has transcended age, race, and nationality.

Amapiano’s collaborative power sets it apart from other genres. This was a recurring theme during the four-day Spotify Amapiano Tour in South Africa. The tour took a select group of journalists and creators through the streets of Johannesburg, Pretoria and Soweto to understand the origins and intricacies of the music genre. From the streets to the clubs, Amapiano has placed the southern African country on the world map, mesmerizing millions with its catchy groove.

Amapiano welcomes collaboration and inclusivity, providing a platform for up-and-coming artists to showcase their creativity and talent. This collaborative power was on full display during the tour as seen in the music career of Johannesburg rising artist Young Stunna, who transitioned from hip hop to Amapiano. During a fireside chat alongside Spotify’s Sub-Saharan Africa Head of Music, Phiona Okumu, Stunna spoke about the genre’s impact and reach.

“I have been a hip-hop artist since 2014. Was introduced to Amapiano in 2018. My first Amapiano song was in January 2020 when I decided that it was making an impact and waves on the streets.”

According to him, the genre is not limiting and shares some similarities with hip-hop, making his segue into the music genre seamless. Since he veered into the genre, Stunna’s fame has skyrocketed such that he was the fourth most streamed artist in South Africa on Spotify last year.

Beyond South Africa, Amapiano has also attracted artists from other genres and nationalities, like Nigerian electro-fusion singer Wurld, who has begun dabbling in the genre. During a visit to a recording studio, the acclaimed legendary father of Amapiano, DJ Maphorisa, and Wurld produced an Amapiano song on the spot. Their ability to seamlessly blend their talents and create something new and exciting in front of a live audience was magical.

However, before artists like Wurld came into the picture, Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, had jumped on the beat, collaborating with South Africa’s Amapiano superstar Focalistic, to create a number one hit in Nigeria. Focalistic recounted how he and Davido met four years ago during a South African tour, and their collaboration on the song was a spiritually driven experience.

“Davido and I met four years ago in Pretoria,” recounted Focalistic. “He was on a South African Tour, and they kept playing Amapiano – my music -, and he said, ‘Yo, who’s this kid?’ I don’t know?’ And I was in the building.

“As I said, Amampiano is spiritual for us, and I don’t know how that happened. He gave me one of his guys’ numbers and said, ‘One day, we’ll make a song together.’ The song became number one in Nigeria, and I was performing at the time in Nigeria. It just spiritually happened – the universe – and that’s where we’re going with music; everything has to make sense like that. Amapiano is like that.”

Nowadays, more and more Nigerian artists like Asake — who was on many South African artists’ lips — are embracing the genre.

But Amapiano’s inclusive spirit is not just limited to its music. It is also a genre that celebrates diversity, providing a platform for artists from different backgrounds to showcase their talents. Kamo Mphela, a dancer and Amapiano singer from Soweto is a testament to this. Mphela discovered Amapiano through her dance circles, where the genre’s frenetic beats and catchy melodies were the perfect accompaniment to her moves. “I didn’t choose Amapiano, Amapiano chose me,” she said.

By providing a platform for up-and-coming artists, and celebrating diversity and inclusivity, Amapiano is changing the face of music in South Africa and beyond. As Focalistic, one of the genre’s superstars, said: “It’s years and years of understanding; it’s just dancing music, your culture, and how your words add to a dance beat. It’s been a crazy journey.”