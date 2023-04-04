Adeleke Stops Forfeiture of Osun Mining Licences, Meets Federal Authorities for Revalidation





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has stopped the forfeiture of Osun’s mining licences due to mismanagement by previous administration.

The move was part of the government’s continuous bid to secure the state’s assets and stabilise its economy.

Osun State has about seven mining licenses across the solid mineral value chains. The licences were allegedly almost sold off in the last days of the Gboyega Oyetola’s administration through what appeared like a deliberate refusal to revalidate the licences by paying required fees to the federal mining licensing body.

After the submission of the report of the Solid Minerals Committee, Adeleke however ramped up actions to reposition the sector and ensure the revalidation of the state mining licences.

At a meeting with the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Agency, Engr. Obadiah Nkom, the governor affirmed the readiness of his administration to ensure all necessary fees are paid so that the state’s mining licenses can be secured.

“I am meeting you today to affirm our administration’s readiness to revalidate our mining licences. We apologise for the conduct of the previous government. Under my watch, the licenses will be better managed in compliance with relevant laws.

“We also thank the mining authorities for protecting the state mining assets during those transition periods. We appreciate the professionalism of the management of the licensing office.

“On our part, we will pay the required fees and we will move ahead with a transparent management of the field operations.

“We are however coming back to meet the Federal Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals. Osun has been brutally environmentally violated. Those the federal government gave mining licences to have destroyed the Osun environment. Underground water across the Eastern senatorial district is polluted. Osun deserves a marshal plan to clean up her environment,” he said.

According to the governor, “but we are coming to officially provide proof of these environmental crimes. We will partner with the Federal Ministry on how to clean up our environment. There must be accountability.”

Responding, Nkom expressed the readiness of his agency to partner with the Osun State Government for the revival of the state’s mining sector.

The Director General who described Osun as an important mining state commended the political will demonstrated by Adeleke, stressing that, “this direct meeting with our agency is unprecedented in federal-state mining relations.

“We are honored and challenged by Your Excellency’s direct meeting with me on this issue of Osun mining licenses. I can assure you that our cooperation is assured. We will work with your team to resolve all outstanding issues,” Nkom pledged.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye applauded Adeleke for his commitment to rescue the mining sector in Osun state, adding that, “We now have a matching order of his Excellency to work hard to ensure safety of the licences.

“We will act immediately on the directive by hosting a follow up meeting with the agency and the Federal Ministry on the issue of environmental degradation and pollution,” Akinleye noted.