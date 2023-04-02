Unfulfilled Dream of Globe Motors Boss, Humphrey Anumudu 

Until his untimely death last week, if you asked the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors and governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Imo State, Humphrey Anumudu about his most cherished life ambition, he would have told you without thinking twice that it was to rule his state. However, the billionaire businessman was unable to achieve this as he reportedly died in his Lagos home under mysterious circumstances. It was revealed that the automobile top shot was found dead in his house on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, after returning from a meeting at the Labour Party secretariat in Abuja.

Humphrey was the younger brother of the late Chief Willie Anumudu, the chairman of Globe Motors. He was a lawyer and a native of Mbieri Ancient Kingdom in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State. Until his death, Anumudu was a billionaire businessman cum politician who had been contesting the coveted governorship seat of the state since 1998.

In 1998 when the ticket he had earlier won under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship was later ceded to Achike Udenwa who ruled the state between 1999 and 2007, he did not bow out without a fight. Since then, he had been contesting for the number one seat of the state.

In 2019, he was the Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate in the state. He would later decamp to the popular Labour Party in the anticipation of grabbing the party’s ticket for the state governorship election billed to hold on November 11, 2023.