PDP in the Throes of Post-election Crisis

The removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party has not only aggravated grave concerns about the future of the main opposition party, but also threatened the country’s democracy with the weakening opposition, Gboyega Akinsanmi writes

Less than two weeks after the conclusion of the 2023 elections, a fresh crisis has struck the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The latest crisis that hit the main opposition party is obviously an offshoot of its perennial internal conflict, largely traceable to the political intrigues associated with its National Convention held on October 31, 2021 in Abuja.

The fresh dispute came to public knowledge on March 26 with the resolution of the Igyorov Ward Executive Committee of PDP in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State to suspend the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. This brought Ayu to the club of its sacked leaders caught in the web of the unending quest of its gladiators to control its national structure rather than build a viable opposition.

No fewer than 12 of its executive members ratified a claim that Ayu engaged in anti-party activities in contravention to Article 59(1e) of the PDP Constitution. In the resolution, they also ratified another claim that the PDP national chairman reneged its financial obligation to pay or remit his membership dues at the ward level consistent with Article 8(10) of the PDP Constitution.

Specifically, the article mandates all registered members of the party “to pay their monthly subscription fees at the Ward level, which must be reflected on their membership cards, and where a member consistently fails to pay his subscription fees for six months, such membership will be deemed to have lapsed.”

The dust raised by Ayu’s suspension had hardly settled when a court order affirmed the resolution of the ward executive committee. The litigation was filed before a Benue High Court and hinged on the resolution that suspended the national chairman.

Consequent upon these claims, on March 27, the court granted an ex parte application, which restrained Ayu from “parading himself as the PDP national chairman.” This added an entirely new dimension to the party’s intra-party conflict in the post-election era when all hands should be on deck to reconcile all its warring factions.

Armed with the court ruling, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) promptly effected a minor change in its rank on March 28. In compliance with the ruling, it appointed its Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Umar Damagum as the acting national chairman pending the determination of the suit, which the court adjourned till April 17.

On his part, Ayu is fighting back as confirmed by his Special Assistant on Communications, Mr. Simon Imobo-tswam, who disclosed that the former President of the Senate had approached the Benue court to challenge the resolution that penalised him for allegedly violating the two provisions of the PDP Constitution.

But why have PDP leaders failed to work out a common ground not just in the interest of the party, but also for the country’s budding democracy?

First, some analysts explained the latest crisis on the post-election decision of the NWC that suspended the party’s prominent members in quick succession for not supporting the party during the 2023 elections. This decision further deepened the party’s internal crisis rather than resolving it.

On March 23, for instance, the NWC had first suspended former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose; erstwhile President of the Senate, Chief Ayim Pius Ayim; former Commissioner for Education in Benue State, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar and one of its active chieftains in Zamfara State, Dr. Aslam Aliyu.

The gale of suspension did not just start on March 23; it started with the suspension of former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani on January 20 and consequent expulsion on February 11, a fortnight before the National Assembly election in which he was a candidate.

Second, other analysts believed that the latest crisis took its root in the pre-election dynamics that spurred five aggrieved governors – Mr. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Mr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Dr. Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State – to create G-5 due to Ayu’s refusal to resign from his position as their condition to support the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The governors then argued that the North could not produce the national chairman and at the same time its presidential candidate, which they believed, breached Article 2(d) of the PDP Constitution.

All these unresolved issues viciously triggered the post-election crisis that aggravated the internal rift that finally claimed the job of the national chairman. Wike, as a result, is already rejoicing without taking cognisance of what PDP’s dwindling strength means for the country’s democracy.

Rather, Wike ascribed Ayu’s fate “to the works of God.” In specific terms, he observed: “All those people who were plotting evil against us, they are now the ones suffering it.” Other members of G-5, especially those who were suspended and lost elections, are heaving a sigh of victory that Ayu, their perceived common foe, has been axed.

Did Ayu actually run foul of Article 59(1e) of the PDP Constitution that precluded all the party members from engaging in anti-party activities? Did he also fail to perform his financial obligation as enshrined under Article 8(10) of the PDP Constitution.

With respect to the first question, the Igyorov Ward Executive Committee, in a resolution read by its Secretary, Mr Vangeryina Dooyum, claimed Ayu worked against the success of the PDP during the general election. It further alleged that Ayu did not even vote during the governorship election.

The executive committee did not however make public evidence of the offences committed by Ayu.

It is also not certain if Ayu possesses electoral values that he can leverage to win elections for his party in his ward or local government. But many believe that the G-5 governors were more culpable of anti-party activities than Ayu.

The other issue borders on Ayu’s non-compliance with Article 8(10) of the PDP Constitution on payment of subscription fees.

The committee specifically cited its extant records to buttress its resolve that Ayu actually breached the provision of the party’s constitution. Ayu has not personally disputed this claim. But he had approached the court mainly to challenge his removal. If perhaps he has not been fulfilling his financial obligation to the party, Ayu has obviously ceased to be a member of the PDP in line with Article 8(10).

This is truly a slippery provision, which according to analysts, most party chieftains and national officers at different levels neither pay sufficient attention to nor really know it ever exists. But with the escalation of PDP’s internal rift, what does it mean for the party in particular and democracy at large?

Obviously, analysts are unanimous about its interrelated consequences for the polity. They argued that the failure of its leaders to resolve its internal conflict will further decapitate the capacity of the party to play the role of a viable opposition that often oils the wheel of every democracy. They further claimed that the country risks the rise of an autocrat if a viable opposition is not available, especially now that the PDP has failed to position itself for this role.