Obafemi Hamzat and Sophistry

Many Lagos residents were shocked recently when the state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, said the Chairman of the state Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, would be prosecuted if found guilty of breaking the law during the 2023 general election in the state. The question in the lips of many residents was: Who are they deceiving?

MC Oluomo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, recently threatened Igbo people resident in Lagos State against coming out during the elections if they would not vote for the APC.

A large number of touts had trooped out in the state during the March 18, 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections to unleash terror on voters; harass INEC officials; cart away ballot boxes; and destroy already thump printed papers.

Though MC Oluomo later denied threatening Igbo voters, insisting that he meant no harm, the violence unleashed on non-supporters of APC during the elections was believed to be linked to his threat.

However, Hamzat, while speaking in an interview, said MC Oluomo must pay if he is found guilty of violating the law.

The deputy governor cannot say he does not know the level of terror thugs unleashed on Lagos residents during the governorship and state assembly elections on March 18, 2023.

He also knows MC Oluomo is untouchable due to the powerful forces behind him.

The state cannot say it is not aware of the implication of his threat. The state government is aware of what drivers of commercial vehicles are going through on a daily basis because of extortion by touts masquerading as transport unions. Last Wednesday, commuters were stranded in Ojo parts of Lagos as commercial bus drivers vacated the roads in protest against extortion by touts.

Many Lagosians are very disappointed with Hamzat. Instead of coming out to apologise on behalf of MC Oluomo, he came to speak tongue-in-cheek.