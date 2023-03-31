PDP NWC Reverses Ayu’s Decision on Ortom, Shema, Anyim, Fayose, Others

*Benue chapter suspends ward exco over embattled chair’s ordeal

In a reconciliatory move designed to unite tendencies in the party, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Acting Chairman,Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum, yesterday, reversed some of the decisions by the embattled National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

This included the suspension of some prominent members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party as well as the directive to some, including the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before a disciplinary committee.



These, however, were the high points of the many decisions taken at its meeting, yesterday, March 30, 2023, where the matter was extensively discussed.

But it appeared the crisis rocking the party might have spilled over to Benue as the state Working Committee, yesterday, suspended the Kashi Philip-led Igyorov ward executive in the Gboko Local Government Area of the state.



The party, under Ayu, had last week suspended former governors Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti State) and directed the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before a disciplinary committee.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said the NWC recognised the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party in the overall interest of the teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.



“The NWC, in the same vein, reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great party: Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), Senator Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).



“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our party at this critical time.



“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the statement stated.

Yesterday’s meeting was the first under the leadership of Damagum, who was appointed Tuesday following the Benue High Court order restraining Ayu from parading himself as national chairman.



Ayu was suspended on Monday by his ward for alleged anti-party activities and for not paying his membership dues in his Igyorov ward in Gboko Local Government of Benue State.

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman of the PDP in Benue, Isaac Mffo in a statement, said the Igyorov ward executive were suspended for one month in order to allow peace to be restored, adding that, the state working committee would henceforth take charge of the political affairs in Igyorov ward, where Ayu hails from.