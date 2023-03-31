Ooni’s Wife Charges Queens on Women Devt for National Growth

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ambassador of the Queen Moremi Asjasoro Initiative, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi in conjunction with the Founder of Olori Janet Afolabi Foundation (OJAF), Queen Janet Afolabi of Apomu, has enjoined queens to focus on the development of women in their immediate communities towards achieving national development.

The Queens made the plea at the inaugural conference of Oloris organised by the duo to mark the Black Women’s History Month, with the theme “ The Impact of Oloris in National Development”.

Queen Ogunwusi, who emphasised on the need to ensure national development from the grassroots level revealed that it was necessary in order to tackle poverty through wealth creation and also assist women at their various localities in the starting up, scaling up and staying with their businesses.

According to her, “this initiative will help tackle poverty and help as a wealth creation program for women who want to start up small businesses and those who want to scale up there businesses and women who want to scale up their businesses.”

Buttressing the importance of achieving national development, she added that the queens should live by example through sensitisation programmes to natives of the regions, stressing that the nothing is too small.

Queen Afolabi, while charging the queens present at the event, recalled how she was able to personally touch people’s lives in her kingdom by teaching them English language every Friday of the week.